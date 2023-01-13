It's Time To Sell Arena Minerals

Summary

  • After Lithium Americas made a bid to acquire Arena Minerals, in my view, it no longer makes sense to own the company.
  • Upside is limited and there no longer remains much to speculate on relating to LAC.
  • Instead, investors are likely best to sell their shares of Arena to buy LAC now, or move their profits into other prospective junior lithium companies.
  • I plan to reinvest earnings from Arena Minerals into other prospective junior lithium companies.
Lithium mine of silver peak

simonkr/E+ via Getty Images

Arena Minerals (OTCQX:AMRZF) has been one of my favorite lithium juniors for the past year or so, but Lithium Americas’ recent bid to acquire the company significantly alters my outlook. While I highlighted how great I feel this

