GitLab: Hold On To This Long-Term Winner Despite Current Macro Headwinds

Feb. 09, 2023 10:31 AM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)2 Comments
The Software Side of Life profile picture
The Software Side of Life
4.35K Followers

Summary

  • GitLab's recent financial results have continued to impress investors, with revenue growing 69% during the most recent quarter.
  • Strong dollar-based net retention of 130%+ combined with ongoing customer additions supports impressive revenue growth over the coming years.
  • Profitability will continue to improve as the company scales, with gross margins consistently around 90%.
  • Valuation is the big concern, with the stock currently trading around 12x forward revenue.

Agile software development with developer using Kanban board framework methodology on computer. Lean project management tool for fast changes, customer oriented, incremental work, iterative process.

NicoElNino

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) is a DevSecOps platform that helps companies maximize the value of their software development. GTLB's solutions offer faster cycle times and greater visibility throughout the DevSecOps lifecycle.

The company continues to post very strong quarterly results, with revenue

Chart
Data by YCharts

Q3 Results

GitLab

Customer Growth

GitLab

Margin Progression

GitLab

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

The Software Side of Life profile picture
The Software Side of Life
4.35K Followers
Individual investor with hands-on experience in the equity markets. Largely focusing on Tech companies or major mispricings in the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.