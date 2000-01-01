SMID-Cap Moats Lead In Market Rally

Feb. 09, 2023 10:00 AM ETABG, ADNT, BAX, HAS, ICUI, K, LAD, MOAT, SIRI, SMOT, ST, ZBH
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • The January market rally saw small caps leading the way, followed by mid-caps.
  • The SMID Moat Index benefited most from its exposure to consumer discretionary, industrials, and information technology companies.
  • Stock selection within smaller cap stocks, though less exposure, contributed nearly as prominently to January’s strong performance.

Small Cap write on sticky notes isolated on Office Desk. Stock market concept

syahrir maulana

The January market rally saw small caps leading the way, followed by mid-caps. Among small- and mid-cap moat stocks, car businesses lead.

The Morningstar US Small-Mid Cap Moat Focus Index (the "SMID Moat Index") managed to outpace all three market

Banner January for SMID Moat Investing

Morningstar

