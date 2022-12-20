Here's Why We're Avoiding Nike For Now

Feb. 09, 2023 10:42 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)
Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
720 Followers

Summary

  • Nike is currently priced for perfection amid a challenging macro backdrop.
  • Days sales outstanding have grown at a rate that raises concerns.
  • We believe the stock presents an asymmetric risk for investors.

Large NIKE store at night with many people's silhouette

Robert Way

Bulls, Rejoice

When Nike (NYSE:NKE) reported its second quarter earnings on December 20th, the market erupted. Prior to the announcement of earnings, shared had closed trading at $103. The following morning, shares began trading at $116 and closed at $115. The market, it seemed, was primed for good

Nike vs. SPY Since Earnings

Nike vs. SPY Since Earnings (Koyfin)

NIKE DSO

Nike DSO (Koyfin, Author's Presentation)

Nike NTM PE

Nike NTM PE (Koyfin)

NKE EV/EBITDA

NKE EV/EBITDA (Koyfin)

This article was written by

Ironside Research profile picture
Ironside Research
720 Followers
Looking for value, or lack thereof, throughout the market. Long by nature, short by necessity, generally contrarian.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.