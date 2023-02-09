Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.11K Followers

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lauren Avritt - Investor Relations Manager

Scott Thompson - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

Bhaskar Rao - Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Seth Basham - Wedbush

Curtis Nagle - Bank of America

Bobby Griffin - Raymond James

Atul Maheswari - UBS

Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies

Brad Thomas - Keybanc

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Carla Casella - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Tempur Sealy’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference may be recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker host for today, Lauren Avritt, Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead.

Lauren Avritt

Thank you, operator. Good morning everyone, and thank you for participating in today's call. My name is Lauren Avritt, the Investor Relations Manager. Before getting started, we want to extend our congratulations and best wishes to Aubrey, who is currently on maternity leave. Joining me today are Scott Thompson, Chairman, President and CEO; and Bhaskar Rao, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

This call includes forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve uncertainties and actual results may differ materially, due to a variety of factors that could adversely affect the company's business. These factors are discussed in the company's SEC filings, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q under the heading Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.