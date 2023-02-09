Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sam Mynsberge - Vice President, Investor Relations

Kim Ryan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Bob VanHimbergen - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Will Jellison - D.A. Davidson

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Hillenbrand Q1 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It’s now my pleasure to turn the call over to Sam Mynsberge, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sam Mynsberge

Thank you, operator and good morning everyone. Welcome to Hillenbrand’s earnings call for the first quarter of 2023. I am joined by our President and CEO, Kim Ryan and our Senior Vice President and CFO, Bob VanHimbergen. I’d like to direct your attention to the supplemental slides posted on our IR website that will be referenced on today’s call. As a reminder, the Batesville segment has been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Our commentary will be based on the performance of our continuing operations unless otherwise noted.

Turning to Slide 3, a reminder that our comments may contain certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the Safe Harbor provisions of the securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially. Also, during the course of this call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP operating performance measures, including organic comparisons for our segments, which exclude the impact from acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency exchange.

I encourage you to review the appendix in Slide 3 of the presentation as well as our 10-Q, which can be found on our website, for a deeper discussion of non-GAAP information, forward-looking statements and

