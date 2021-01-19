SA Interview: Growth At A Reasonable Price Investing With Value Alpha

Feb. 18, 2023 7:30 AM ETQIPT
Summary

  • Value Alpha is an individual investor with 12+ years of experience in strategy, M&A and investment decision making across multiple industries including services, healthcare and telecom.
  • The importance of over-indexing on the quality of the people who are running the business, how to identify mispricings and best practices for doing a peer comp and relative valuation analysis.
  • Value Alpha shares a long thesis on Quipt Home Medical.

Feature interview

Value Alpha is an individual investor with 12+ years of experience in strategy, M&A and investment decision making across multiple industries including services, healthcare and telecom. We discussed leveraging professional experience or expertise to gain an investing edge, the types of companies that could actually benefit from a potential recession, and why there is still an opportunity for mispricings in spin offs.

Seeking Alpha: Walk us through your investment decision making process. What area of the market do you focus on and what strategies do you employ?

Value Alpha: One of the reasons I don't write too many articles is because I am highly focused on areas where I have expertise in either due to my professional experience or having followed the space for many years (e.g. service businesses and healthcare). This is something I learned from reading some of the literature from Peter Lynch where he advises retail investors to use their existing knowledge about industries where they are already working in to give them an upper hand over others.

Once I have identified areas of interest, I tend to perform a deep fundamental analysis of the business and fully understand the value drivers (i.e. what is driving the price and quantity of the products and services which the company sells and how will management generate/maximize profits). Over the years, I have gravitated towards over-indexing on the quality of the people who are running the business and spending more time on ensuring their credibility.

SA: To follow up, can you discuss how you identify mispricings and catalysts that are not priced in by the market? Can you give an example?

Value Alpha: Once I have calculated the fundamental value of an asset and determined it is higher/lower than the market price, I like to think about whether there

This article was written by

This account publishes the weekly PRO fund manager interview, which is available only to PRO subscribers. These are interviews Seeking Alpha authors and fund managers in the industry about their investing philosophy, recent ideas they have published on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, and their current favorite ideas. The account will also occasionally repost other interviews we have done with authors or investors.

