British American Tobacco: Combustible Volumes Fell Double-Digits In U.S. And Europe

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.85K Followers

Summary

  • British American Tobacco p.l.c.'s 2022 results this morning disappointed investors, with shares down 3% in London as of 2 pm local time.
  • Adjusted EPS grew by 5.8% in 2022 and New Categories revenues grew by double-digits, but the Combustibles business was weak.
  • Combustibles volumes fell double-digits in both the U.S. and Europe. Buybacks are paused while debt is paid down to a new target.
  • The company's progress in New Categories continued to be mixed, but an 8x P/E and a 7.7% Dividend Yield provide a margin of safety.
  • With shares at 2,999p, we expect a total return of 74% (24.3%annualized) by 2025 year-end. Buy.

Woman in depression

Gorica Poturak/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) (referred here as "BAT") released its full-year 2022 results this morning (February 9). Even though key headlines were already released in December in a "pre-close update," the

This article was written by

Librarian Capital profile picture
Librarian Capital
7.85K Followers
Global, long-term, fundamentally-oriented & concentrated investing. With more than 10 years' buy-side experience, I look at stocks globally and across industries, with a focus on the U.S. and U.K.. My investing style can best be described as "Quality Growth" or "Growth At a Reasonable Price". (previously writing under the name "Blue Sky Capital" until December 2019)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.