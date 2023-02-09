The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.11K Followers

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Kramer - Chairman, CEO & President

Christina Zamarro - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Emmanuel Rosner - Deutsche Bank

Rod Lache - Wolfe Research

John Healy - Northcoast Research

James Picariello - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good morning. My name is Ashley, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Goodyear's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After some opening remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

Today on the call, we have Rich Kramer, Goodyear's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Christina Zamarro, Chief Financial Officer and Darren Wells, Chief Administrative Officer..

During this call, Goodyear, we'll refer to forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. Forward-looking statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements. For more information on the most significant factors that could affect future results, please refer to the important disclosures section of Goodyear's fourth quarter 2022 Investors letter and their filings with the SEC, which can be found on their website at investor.goodyear.com, where a replay of this call will also be available.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures that may be discussed on today's call to the comparable GAAP measures is also included in the investor letter.

I will now turn the call over to Rich Kramer, Chairman and CEO.

Richard Kramer

Great Thanks, Ashley. And good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. We released our fourth quarter Investor Letter after the market closed yesterday that we received very good feedback from investors on both our letter and our Q&A call format following our third quarter release. So

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.