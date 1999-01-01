S&P 500 CAPE Valuation And Forecast For 2023

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.53K Followers

Summary

  • From its all-time high of 4,973, the S&P 500 has now fallen 23% (as at January 1st), so the US large-cap index is still in a bear market.
  • Over the last 100 years, the S&P 500’s CAPE has almost never gone outside the range of half to double its long-term average.
  • If we look back over the last century, history tells us that CAPE was below 40 (the value it reached at the end of 2021) 98% of the time.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

S&P 500 CAPE Chart 2023

Like most stock market indices around the world, the S&P 500 did not have a particularly good 2022.

Shortly after reaching a new all-time high in 2021, the index went from 4,766 at the start of 2022 to

This article was written by

John Kingham profile picture
John Kingham
2.53K Followers
I write about high-quality UK dividend growth stocks and value them on an intrinsic value basis using discounted dividend models.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.