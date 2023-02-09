Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 11:55 AM ETMolina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.12K Followers

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Joe Krocheski - SVP, IR

Joe Zubretsky - President & CEO

Mark Keim - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Josh Raskin - Nephron Research

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

Justin Lake - Wolfe Research

Calvin Sternick - JPMorgan

Scott Fidel - Stephens

Michael Hall - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Baxter - Wells Fargo

Nathan Rich - Goldman Sachs

Gary Taylor - Cowen

Steven Valiquette - Barclays

Kevin Fischbeck - Bank of America

David Windley - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Molina Healthcare’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Joe Krocheski, Senior Vice President, Molina Healthcare. Please go ahead.

Joe Krocheski

Good morning, and welcome to Molina Healthcare's fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Joining me today are Molina's President and CEO, Joe Zubretsky; and our CFO, Mark Keim. A press release announcing our fourth quarter earnings was distributed after the market closed yesterday and is available on our Investor Relations website.

Shortly after the conclusion of this call, a replay will be available for 30 days. The numbers to access the replay are in the earnings release. For those of you who listen to the rebroadcast of this presentation, we remind you that the remarks made are as of today, Thursday, February 9, 2023. It has not been updated subsequent to the initial earnings call.

On this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of these measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures for 2022 and 2023 can be found in our fourth quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.