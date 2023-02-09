i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 12:07 PM ETi3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV)
i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call February 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Geoff Smith - SVP, Finance

Greg Daily - Chairman and CEO

Clay Whitson - CFO

Rick Stanford - President

Conference Call Participants

John Davis - Raymond James

Sandy Beatty - Morgan Stanley

Charles Nabhan - Stephens

Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to the i3 Verticals First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available starting today through February 16th. The number for the replay is 877-344-7529 and the code is 3132661. The replay may also be accessed for 30 days at the company's website.

At this time, for opening remarks, I would like to turn the call over to Geoff Smith, SVP of Finance. Please go ahead, sir.

Geoff Smith

Good morning and welcome to the first quarter 2023 conference call for i3 Verticals. Joining me on this call are Greg Daily, our Chairman and CEO; Clay Whitson, our CFO; and Rick Stanford, our President.

To the extent any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed in today's call, you will also find a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure by reviewing yesterday's earnings release. It is the company's intent to provide non-GAAP financial information to enhance understanding of its consolidated GAAP financial information.

This non-GAAP financial information should be considered by each individual in addition to but not instead of the GAAP financial statements. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements, among others, regarding the company's expected financial and operating performance. For this purpose, any statements made during this call that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

