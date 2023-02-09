Kellogg Company (K) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 12:11 PM ETKellogg Company (K)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.12K Followers

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steven Cahillane - Chairman and CEO

Amit Banati - VP and CFO

John Renwick - VP, IR Corporate Planning

Conference Call Participants

Jason English - Goldman Sachs

Alexia Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Robert Dickerson - Jefferies

Kenneth Goldman - J.P. Morgan

Andrew Lazar - Barclays Bank

Robert Moskow - Crédit Suisse

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Eric Larson - Seaport Research Partners

Stephen Powers - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Welcome to the Kellogg Company's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker’s remarks there will be a question-and-answer session with publishing analysts. At this time I will turn the call over to John Renwick, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Planning for Kellogg Company. Mr. Renwick, you may begin your conference call.

John Renwick

Thank you, operator. Good morning and thank you for joining us today for a review of our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results as well as our outlook for 2023. I'm joined this morning by Steve Cahillane, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Amit Banati, our Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.

Slide Number 3 shows our forward-looking statements disclaimer. As you are aware, certain statements made today such as projections for Kellogg Company's future performance, are forward-looking statements. Actual results could be materially different from those projected. For further information concerning factors that could cause these results to differ, please refer to the third slide of this presentation, as well as to our public SEC filings. This is a particular note amidst the current operating environment, which includes unusually high input cost inflation, global supply disruptions, and other uncertain global macroeconomic conditions, all of whose direction, length, and severity are so difficult

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.