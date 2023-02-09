SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 12:14 PM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)
SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Karaca – Group Vice President-Finance

Sudhakar Ramakrishna – President and Chief Executive Officer

Bart Kalsu – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hedberg – RBC Capital Markets

Erik Suppiger – JMP Securities

Patrick Schulz – Baird

Sanjit Singh – Morgan Stanley

Connor Passarella – Truist Securities

Kash Rangan – Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the SolarWinds Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Tim Karaca, Group Vice President of Finance. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.

Tim Karaca

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the SolarWinds fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. With me today is Sudhakar Ramakrishna, our President and CEO; and Bart Kalsu, our CFO.

Following the prepared remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session. This call is being simultaneously webcast on our Investor Relations website at investors.solarwinds.com. On our Investor Relations website, you can also find our earnings press release and a summary slide deck, which is intended to supplement our prepared remarks during today’s call.

Please remember that certain statements made during this call are forward-looking statements, including those concerning our financial outlook, our market opportunities, our expectations regarding customer retention, our evolution to subscription first mentality and the timing of the phases of fashion evolution, the impact of the global economic and geopolitical environment on our business and our gross level of debt. These statements are based on currently available information and assumptions, and we undertake no duty to update this information except as required by law. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the numerous risks and uncertainties highlighted in

