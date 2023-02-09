Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 12:33 PM ETEquitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH), EQH.PA
Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Isil Muderrisoglu – Head-Investor Relations

Mark Pearson – President and Chief Executive Officer

Robin Raju – Chief Financial Officer

Nick Lane – President-Equitable Financial

Kate Burke – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer-AllianceBernstein Corporation

Conference Call Participants

Ryan Krueger – KBW

Tom Gallagher – Evercore ISI

Jimmy Buller – JPMorgan Securities

Michael Ward – Citi

Andrew Kligerman – Credit Suisse

Tracy Benguigui – Barclays

Suneet Kamath – Jefferies

Mark Hughes – Truist

Alex Scott – Goldman Sachs

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Equitable Holdings Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Isil Muderrisoglu, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Isil Muderrisoglu

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Equitable Holdings fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. Materials for today's call can be found on our website at ir.equitableholdings.com. Before we begin, I would like to note that some of the information we present today is forward-looking and subject to certain SEC rules and regulations regarding disclosure. Our results may materially differ from those expressed in or indicated by such forward-looking statements. So I'd like to refer you to the Safe Harbor language on Slide 2 of our presentation for additional information.

Joining me on today's call is Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings; Robin Raju, our Chief Financial Officer; Nick Lane, President of Equitable Financial; and Kate Burke, AllianceBernstein's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. During this call, we will be discussing certain

