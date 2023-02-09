Mullen Group Ltd. (MLLGF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 12:33 PM ETMullen Group Ltd. (MLLGF), MTL:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.12K Followers

Mullen Group Ltd. [MLLGF] Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Murray Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer & President

Richard Maloney - Senior Operating Officer

Joanna Scott - Senior Corporate Officer

Carson Urlacher - Senior Accounting Officer

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Mullen Group Limited year end and fourth quarter earnings conference call and webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Murray K. Mullen, Chair, Senior Executive Officer, and President. Please go ahead.

Murray Mullen

Thank you, and welcome, everyone, to Mullen Group’s quarterly conference call. Before I commence today’s review, I’ll remind everyone that our presentation contains forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. And as such, actual results may differ materially. For further information that is identifying these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, take a look at the disclosure documents which are filed on SEDAR and at www.mullen-group.com.

So, with me this morning, I have our executive team of Richard Maloney, Senior Operating Officer, Joanna Scott, Senior Corporate Officer, and Carson Urlacher, who’ll be speaking shortly, Senior Accounting Officer.

So, what happened in Q4 and in 2022? Well, with today's release and our 2022 annual financial review and this call today, we will be officially putting closure to 2022. Today, what we'll do is, we'll focus on the fourth quarter results and highlight the factors that influence these results. And since we telegraph most of what we will be talking about today, just three weeks ago during our ‘23 business plan call, we'll keep this presentation short and focus on the key points. And truthfully, because nothing has really changed since our last

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.