The Fed Pivot Debate And Why Bulls Are Winning

Feb. 09, 2023 1:33 PM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)DIS, META, SP500, TSLA, NDX, DIA2 Comments
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Marketplace

Summary

  • There is some controversy regarding the definition of a Fed Pivot between just a pause in rate hikes, or implying a move to cut.
  • The ongoing process of disinflation has opened the door for a shift in Fed policy.
  • Historical data suggest stocks outperform after the Fed funds rate reaches its peak cycle level.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Conviction Dossier get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Wall Street Charging Bull Sculpture at Lower Manhattan

diegograndi

In one of our recent notes, we argued that the strong January jobs report was good news for stocks and does not change the Fed's new messaging that the disinflationary process has started. Investors can look forward to a

CPI data

Trading Economics/BLS

Fed11

FactSet

Chart
Data by YCharts

Fed Pivot

Google

pivot

LPL Financial

Chart
Data by YCharts

SPX chart

finviz

Add some conviction to your trading! Take a look at our exclusive stock picks. Join a winning team that gets it right. Click here for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
17.14K Followers
Outside-the-box trade ideas through a powerful multi-sector strategy.

BOOX Research is now Dan Victor, CFA

15 years of professional experience in capital markets and investment management at major financial institutions.

Check out our private marketplace newsletter service *Conviction Dossier* for curated trade ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, META, DIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.