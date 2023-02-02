Siemens Energy: No Quick Turnaround For The Renewable Business In Sight, Sell

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
71 Followers

Summary

  • More bad news from the Siemens Gamesa subsidiary of Siemens Energy AG.
  • Siemens Energy reduced profit guidance and now expects a loss similar to last fiscal year.
  • Siemens Energy overpaid to get full control of Gamesa.
  • The Siemens Gamesa timeline for a turnaround stretches until 2025.
  • Downgrade from Hold to Sell as the stock is up almost 80% since October.

Chancellor Scholz Views Siemens Gas Turbine Intended For Nord Stream 1 Pipeline

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News

Investment thesis

(Note: all amounts in the article are in EUR. At the current exchange rate this is almost equivalent to USD.)

In a recent Seeking Alpha article, I made the argument that Siemens Energy (

Siemens Gamesa turnaround timeline

Siemens Gamesa turnaround timeline (Source: Siemens Gamesa)

Siemens Energy Q1 FY 2023

Siemens Energy Q1 FY 2023 (Source: Siemens Energy)

This article was written by

Bellasooa Research profile picture
Bellasooa Research
71 Followers
I work in Digital Technology and Fintech and I am a private part-time investor. I like to do my own research and enjoy writing. I am from Austria and my focus is mostly Austria, Germany and to a lesser extent the EU. IMPORTANT: My articles reflect my personal opinion and must be treated as such. They are not professional investment advice. I take no responsibility for your investments, but wish you the best nonetheless. Also, I welcome push-back and alternative opinions in the comment section. Nobody can be right all the time.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.