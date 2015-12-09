Chipotle: Disappointing Earnings Could Be A Sign Of Things To Come

Feb. 09, 2023 1:25 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)
Garuda Stocks profile picture
Garuda Stocks
2 Followers

Summary

  • Chipotle remains suspended in disbelief, as other "safety in consensus" stocks have fallen back to earth.
  • The vast majority of restaurants have been digitalized. The low-hanging fruit has been picked and Chipotle will need to drive growth through restaurant additions.
  • This will be difficult to do as the U.S. economy cools, competition becomes more fierce, and its customers are squeezed. Signs of a slowdown are already present.
  • Insurance on the stock remains underpriced, especially considering its risks of serving fresh food.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Garuda Stocks as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Single dry red chili pepper on white

bwancho

Quarterly Restaurant Data (Earnings Releases)

Cost Breakdown

Cost Breakdown (10K Filings)

This article was written by

Garuda Stocks profile picture
Garuda Stocks
2 Followers
I have worked as investment analyst at various large and small funds for the past 15 years. I intend largely writing about companies with potentially strong earnings growth to come in the medium to long-term due to cyclical or secular growth and where this growth is not priced in due to unfavourable market sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CMG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.