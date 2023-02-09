Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.12K Followers

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christie Thomas - Vice President, Investor Relations

Chris Kastner - President and CEO

Tom Stiehle - Executive Vice President and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

Robert Spingarn - Melius Research

Scott Deuschle - Credit Suisse

Pete Skibitski - Alembic Global

David Strauss - Barclays

Doug Harned - AllianceBernstein

George Shapiro - Shapiro Research

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan

Gautam Khanna - Cowen

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Fourth Quarter 2022 HII Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Christie Thomas, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Thomas, you may begin.

Christie Thomas

Thank you, Operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the HII fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Joining me today on the call are Chris Kastner, our President and CEO; and Tom Stiehle, Executive Vice President and CFO.

As a reminder, any forward-looking statements made today that are not historical facts are considered our company’s estimates or expectations and are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of federal securities law.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, refer to our SEC filings.

Also in their remarks today, Chris and Tom will refer to certain non-GAAP measures. For reconciliations of these metrics to the comparable GAAP measures, please see the

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.