Bombardier, Inc. (BDRBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.12K Followers

Bombardier, Inc. (OTCQX:BDRBF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Francis Richer de La Fleche - VP, Financial Planning & IR

Eric Martel - President, CEO & Director

Bart Demosky - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Benoit Poirier - Desjardins Securities

Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets

Noah Poponak - Goldman Sachs Group

Fadi Chamoun - BMO Capital Markets

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank

Cai von Rumohr - Cowen and Company

Seth Seifman - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Bombardier Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that this call is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the discussion over to Mr. Francis Richer de La Fleche, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations for Bombardier. Please go ahead, Mr. Richer de La Fleche.

Francis Richer de La Fleche

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Bombardier's earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year end December 31, 2022. I wish to remind you that during the course of this call, we may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the financial performance of the corporation. There are risks that actual results or events may differ materially from these statements. For additional information on looking statements and underlying assumptions, please refer to the MD&A.

I'm making this cautionary statement on behalf of each speaker on this call. With me today is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Eric Martel; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bart Demosky, to review our operations and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. I would now like to turn over the discussion to Eric.

Eric Martel

Good

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.