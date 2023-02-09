Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 2:01 PM ETHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.12K Followers

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jill Slattery Chapman - SVP, IR and Corporate Development

Chris Nassetta - President and CEO

Kevin Jacobs - CFO and President, Global Development

Conference Call Participants

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Joe Greff - JP Morgan

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America

Smedes Rose - Citi

David Katz - Jefferies

Robin Farley - UBS

Richard Clarke - Bernstein

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

Bill Crow - Raymond James

Brandt Montour - Barclays

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Hilton Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jill Slattery Chapman, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin.

Jill Slattery Chapman

Thank you, Chad. Welcome to Hilton’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call.

Before we begin, we would like to remind you that our discussions this morning will include forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and forward-looking statements made today speak only to our expectations as of today. We undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please see the Risk Factors section of our most recently filed Form 10-K and first quarter 2022 10-Q.

In addition, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP to GAAP financial measures discussed in today’s call, in our earnings press release and on our website at ir.hilton.com.

This morning, Chris Nassetta, our President and Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.