Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.12K Followers

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Gary Bisbee - Head, IR

Stephen Hasker - President, CEO & Director

Michael Eastwood - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aravinda Galappatthige - Canaccord Genuity

George Tong - Goldman Sachs Group

Heather Balsky - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Scott Fletcher - CIBC

Stephanie Yee - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vince Valentini - TD Securities

John Kennedy - Barclays Bank

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Drew McReynolds - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call, hosted by Gary Bisbee, Head of Investor Relations. My name is Ben, and I am your event manager. [Operator Instructions]. I'd like to advise all parties that this conference is being recorded for replay purposes. And now allow me to hand it over to your host. Gary, the word is yours.

Gary Bisbee

Thanks, Ben. Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us today for our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Steve Hasker; and our CFO, Mike Eastwood, who will discuss our results and take your questions following their remarks. [Operator Instructions].

Throughout today's presentation, when we compare performance period-on-period, we discuss revenue growth rates currency as well as on an organic basis. We believe this provides the best basis to measure the underlying performance of the business.

Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements and non-IFRS financial measures. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties discussed in reports and filings that we provide to regulatory agencies. You may access these documents on our website or by contacting our Investor Relations Department.

Let me now turn it over to Steve Hasker.

Stephen Hasker

Thank

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.