Kingdom Capital Advisors Q4 2022 Letter

Feb. 09, 2023 4:09 PM ETALTO, AMR, AMRK, ARCH, CRMZ, DOLE, EXPR, GTIM, PDER, PLCE, POL, SLNH, SLNHP, SMLR, SYSX, UNT, UNTC, WTI
Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
3.91K Followers

Summary

  • Kingdom Capital Advisors (KCA Value Composite) returned 7.19% net of fees in the fourth quarter.
  • KCA finished the year with over 40% net outperformance versus the S&P 500.
  • We are pleased by our performance in 2022 and look forward to improving on our process in 2023.

Green sprouts

amenic181

Fellow Investors,

Kingdom Capital Advisors (KCA Value Composite) returned 7.19% net of fees in the fourth quarter, vs. 7.56% for the S&P 500 and 7.09% for the Russell 3000. The KCA Value Composite returned 23.21% net

KCA Returns

KCA Calculations

KCA Contributions

KCA Calculations

This article was written by

Kingdom Capital profile picture
Kingdom Capital
3.91K Followers
Deep value investor focused primarily on microcap stocks. Registered Investment Advisor located in Virginia.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOLE, ARCH, UNTC, PDER, AMRK, CRMZ, GTIM, EXPR, PLCE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.