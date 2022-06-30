Multi Ways Holdings Readies $16 Million U.S. IPO Plan

Summary

  • Multi Ways Holdings Limited has filed proposed terms for a $16 million U.S. IPO.
  • The firm rents and sells heavy construction and related equipment in Singapore and overseas.
  • MWG is growing revenue but I'm highly skeptical of its $2.50 per share price. $5.00 or less IPOs have generally performed poorly post-IPO.
  • While the low nominal price of the IPO may attract day traders seeking volatility, I'm on Hold for the MWG IPO.
Yellow color excavator and bulldozer are loading some rocks to red color earth dump truck in the construction site.

A Quick Take On Multi Ways Holdings Limited

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (MWG) has filed to raise $16 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm rents and

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This report is for educational purposes and is not financial, legal, or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or be removed at any time without notice. The author is not an investment advisor. You should perform your own research on your particular financial situation before making any decisions. IPO investing can involve significant volatility and risk of loss.

