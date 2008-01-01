VYM: Elevated Rate Environment Not Favorable

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.62K Followers

Summary

  • VYM focuses on large-cap quality dividend growth stocks in the U.S.
  • These are stocks that have been through challenging times in the past.
  • VYM pays a 2.96%-yielding distribution, but macroeconomic conditions in 2023 appear not favorable.

Financial and business background for Stacking of money coins. Savings and Accounts, Finance Banking Business Concept Ideas, Investments, Funds, Bonds, Dividends and Interest.

Mongkol Onnuan

ETF Overview

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) consists of high-quality large-cap dividend stocks. These are stocks that have consistently increased their dividends in the past and have been through several rounds of recession and continue to thrive. The

Chart

YCharts

VYM Matrix

Vanguard Website

VYM Subsectors

Vanguard Website VYM

Chart

YCharts

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
6.62K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.