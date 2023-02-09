First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.13K Followers

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Arthur Harmon - VP, IR & Marketing

Peter Baccile - President, CEO & Director

Scott Musil - CFO, SVP, Treasurer & Assistant Secretary

Jennifer Matthews Rice - General Counsel & Secretary

Johannson Yap - Co-Founder, CIO & EVP, West Region

Christopher Schneider - SVP, Operations & Chief Information Officer

Peter Schultz - EVP

Conference Call Participants

Ki Bin Kim - Truist Securities

Robert Stevenson - Janney Montgomery Scott

Greg McGinniss - Scotiabank

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Vikram Malhotra - Mizuho Securities

Michael Mueller - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Richard Anderson - SMBC

Anthony Powell - Barclays Bank

David Rodgers - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Fourth Quarter Results Call. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Art Harmon, Vice President of Investor Relations and Marketing. Please go ahead.

Arthur Harmon

Thank you, Dave. Hello, everybody, and welcome to our call. Before we discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and our initial guidance for 2023, let me remind everyone that our call may include forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's expectations, plans and estimates of our prospects. Today's statements may be time sensitive and accurate only as of today's date, February 9, 2023.

We assume no obligation to update our statements or the other information we provide. Actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements and factors which could cause this are described in our 10-K and other SEC filings. You can find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed in today's call in our supplemental report and our earnings release.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.