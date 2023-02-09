Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.13K Followers

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rich Kwas - Head of IR

Ivo Jurek - CEO

Brooks Mallard - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Raso - Evercore ISI

Michael Halloran - Baird

Jerry Revich - Goldman Sachs

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Andrew Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Josh Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Damian Karas - UBS

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Gates Industrial Corporation Q4 2022 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Rich Kwas, Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Rich Kwas

Good morning, and thank you for joining us on our fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. I'll briefly cover our non-GAAP and forward-looking language before passing the call over to our CEO, Ivo Jurek, who will be followed by Brooks Mallard, our CFO.

Before the market opened today, we published our fourth quarter 2022 results. A copy of the release is available on our website at investors.gates.com. Our call this morning is being webcast and is accompanied by a slide presentation.

On this call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and the slide presentation, each of which is available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

Please refer now to Slide 2 of the presentation, which provides a reminder that our remarks will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.