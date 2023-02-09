Matrix Service Company (MTRX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 3:23 PM ETMatrix Service Company (MTRX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.13K Followers

Matrix Service Company (NASDAQ:MTRX) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call February 9, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kellie Smythe - Senior Director of Investor Relations

John Hewitt - President, Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Cavanah - Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson

John Franzreb - Sidoti

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Matrix Service Company conference call to discuss results for the second quarter fiscal 2023. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode, [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Kellie Smythe, Senior Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kellie Smythe

Thank you, Justin. Good morning, and welcome to Matrix Service Company's second quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. Participants on today's call will include John Hewitt, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Cavanah, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation materials we will be referring to during the webcast today can be found under Events in presentation on the Investor Relations section of matrixservicecompany.com.

Before we begin, please let me remind you that on today's call, we may make various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for Matrix Service Company that constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those discussed in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in subsequent filings made by the company with the SEC. To the extent we utilize non-GAAP measures, reconciliations will be provided in various press releases, periodic SEC filings and on our website.

I will now turn

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.