Odfjell SE (ODJAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.13K Followers

Odfjell SE (OTC:ODJAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Harald Fotland – Chief Executive Officer

Terje Iversen – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Harald Fotland

Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Odfjell's Presentation of our Fourth Quarter Results and our Preliminary Result for 2022. Today's agenda follows traditional pattern. I will present the highlights. My colleague, Terje Iversen, CFO, will present the financials, and then I will take over and give you an operational review, and I will conclude this presentation with a market update and prospects going forward.

If we look at the highlights for the fourth quarter, we are happy to inform that the firming chemical tanker market that we saw in the third quarter continued through the fourth quarter and concluded a very strong year for Odfjell. Our time charter earnings increased to US$187 million, up from US$171 million in the previous quarter. We delivered an EBIT of US$73 million compared to US$71 million in the third quarter. The net result was US$50 million, same as previous quarter, but if we adjust for one-offs, then the US$50 million compares to US$46 million in the third quarter.

We also saw contract rates increasing by 26% through the quarter and the net result contribution from Odfjell Terminals was US$0.2 million. This compares to US$8 million in the third quarter, but then we have to remember that the third quarter was heavily impacted by insurance proceeds in that quarter. We refinanced five vessels during fourth quarter and this refinancing reduced the cash breakeven for those vessels with approximately $3,100 per day. And finally, I'm very happy to inform that the Board approved a dividend of $0.61 per share based on the adjusted second half of 2022 results.

If we look at the

