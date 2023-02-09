Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.13K Followers

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eddie Guilbert - Executive Vice President, Finance & Treasurer

Brent Smith - President & Chief Executive Officer

George Wells - Chief Operating Officer

Chris Kollme - Executive Vice President, Investments

Bobby Bowers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan

Dave Rodgers - Baird

Michael Lewis - Truist Securities

Dylan Burzinski - Green Street

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Piedmont Office Realty Trust Incorporated Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to your host, Eddie Guilbert. You may begin.

Eddie Guilbert

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Piedmont's fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Last night we filed an 8-K that includes our earnings release and our unaudited supplemental information for the fourth quarter that's available for review on our website at piedmontreit.com under the Investor Relations section.

During this call, you'll hear from senior officers at Piedmont. Their prepared remarks followed by answers to your questions will contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements address matters, which are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ from those we anticipate and discuss today. The risks and uncertainties of these forward-looking statements are discussed in our press release as well as our SEC filings.

We encourage everyone to review the more detailed discussion related to risks associated with forward-looking statements in our SEC filings. Examples of forward-looking statements include those related to Piedmont's future revenues and operating income, dividends and financial guidance, future leasing

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.