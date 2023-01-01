Hess Midstream: There For The Cash

Feb. 09, 2023 4:33 PM ETHess Midstream LP (HESM)HES5 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Marketplace

Summary

  • Hess Midstream LP has been a source of cash for Hess during secondary stock sales.
  • Hess Midstream services the growing Hess Bakken production.
  • In the past, Hess Midstream has grown throughout the business cycle and it is likely to continue to do so.
  • The distribution is likely to continue to increase every quarter.
  • The debt ratio is very low for a midstream. More share repurchases can be financed with debt if needed.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) can be looked upon as an asset that Hess Corporation (HES), the parent company, has available as a source of cash should cash be needed by Hess. Obviously, for Hess Corporation, the main concentration is

Hess Midstream Return Of Capital And Leverage Strategy

Hess Midstream Return Of Capital And Leverage Strategy (Hess Midstream January 2023, Corporate Presentation)

Hess Midstream Growth Record Throughout The Industry Cycle

Hess Midstream Growth Record Throughout The Industry Cycle (Hess Midstream January 2023, Investor Presentation)

Hess Midstream Connections To Long Haul Transportation To Customers

Hess Midstream Connections To Long Haul Transportation To Customers (Hess Midstream January 2023, Investor Presentation)

I analyze oil and gas companies and related companies like Hess Midstream in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
17.68K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
I am a high school teacher for a decade. Before that I was an analyst (operations and financial) and for a short time a Controller I have a B.S. with an emphasis in Accounting and an MBA (for which I studied Finance, Economics, and Management) I passed the CPA exam on the first try and am a retired CPA in the state of Maryland. I have a high school teaching credential and an MA in Math Education


Occassionally write articles for Rida Morwa''s High Dividend Opportunities https://seekingalpha.com/author/rida-morwa/research


Occassionally write articles on Tag Oil for the Panick High Yield Report

https://seekingalpha.com/account/research/subscribe?slug=richard-lejeune

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HESM HES either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.