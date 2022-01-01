Bunge: Conservative EPS Guidance And Potential For Share Buybacks

Feb. 09, 2023 4:40 PM ETBunge Limited (BG)
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
226 Followers

Summary

  • The global food market continues to support the demand for vegetable oil and fuel.
  • BG's balance sheet remains strong and has potential for share buybacks.
  • I believe the FY23 guided EPS figure is too conservative, which should leave room for BG to beat.

Oil Splash In The Form Of A Drop. On The Oil

BlackJack3D

Description

As a result of the significant drop in Black Sea supplies, the global food market continues to support the demand for vegetable oil, while the demand for fuel is rising thanks to the establishment of renewable diesel projects in

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
226 Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.