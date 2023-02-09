Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 3:52 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS), CSGKF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.13K Followers

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 2:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Kinner Lakhani - Head of Investor Relations & Group Strategy and Development

Ulrich Koerner - Chief Executive Officer

Dixit Joshi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Coombs - Citi

Magdalena Stoklosa - Morgan Stanley

Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas Exane

Alastair Ryan - Bank of America

Kian Abouhossein - J.P. Morgan

Daniele Brupbacher - UBS

Amit Goel - Barclays

Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research

Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs

Anke Reingen - RBC

Andrew Lim - Societe Generale

Tom Hallett - KBW

Adam Terelak - Mediobanca

Piers Brown - HSBC

Operator

Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Credit Suisse Group's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call for Analysts and Investors. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode, and the conference is recorded. You will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the conference over to Kinner Lakhani, Head of Investor Relations and Group Strategy and Development. Please go ahead, Kinner.

Kinner Lakhani

Thank you, Alice. Good morning. Welcome, everyone.

Before we begin, let me remind you of the important cautionary statements on Slides 2 and 3, including in relation to forward-looking statements, non-GAAP financial measures and Basel III disclosures. For a detailed discussion of our results, we refer you to the Credit Suisse fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release that was published this morning. Let me remind you that our 2022 annual report and audited financial statements for the year will be published on or around March 9, 2023.

So, I will now hand over to our Group CEO, Ulrich Koerner; followed by our Group CFO, Dixit Joshi, who will run through

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.