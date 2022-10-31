Bank of Montreal: Another Great Canadian Bank

Feb. 09, 2023 5:06 PM ETBank of Montreal (BMO), BMO:CABNS, BNS:CA, CM, CM:CA, RY, RY:CA, TD, TD:CA
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.33K Followers

Summary

  • Bank of Montreal reported great results for fiscal 2022.
  • The company acquired "Bank of the West" and increased its presence in the United States - especially in California.
  • Bank of Montreal also has an exposure to the Canadian housing market, but can be seen as similarly stable as the other Canadian banks.
  • The stock is undervalued but I see further downside risk - similar to most other banking stocks.

Corporate finance buildings

Pgiam

(Note: All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated)

In my last article about the Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), I wrote that the bank might be lagging its Canadian peers. But when looking at the performance

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

BMO is reporting great results for fiscal 2022

BMO Q4/22 Presentation

BMO: The acquisition of the Bank of the West is accelerating the company's U.S. growth

BMO Bank of the West Acquisition Presentation

BMO: Acquisition of the Bank of the West is meaningfully increasing scale and reach

BMO Bank of the West Acquisition Presentation

BMO: Loan Portfolio Overview

BMO Q4/22 Presentation

BMO: Provision for Credit Losses

BMO December 2022 Presentation

BMO: Fiscal 2022 Risk Highlights

BMO Q4/22 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

BMO: Medium Term Financial Objectives

BMO Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.33K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.