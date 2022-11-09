Townsquare Media: Pay Attention To Earnings Season

Feb. 09, 2023 5:12 PM ETTownsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ)CMLS, IHRT
Matthew Smith profile picture
Matthew Smith
5.41K Followers

Summary

  • 2023 is going to be a year of investing for Townsquare, and how those investments in the business pan out will impact 2024 results.
  • Look for continued deleveraging as 2022 should end as the company's biggest year as measured by revenues and profits.
  • Pay attention to the discussion around the timing of expenses for the Phoenix office and if the timeline for revenues changes.
Professional microphone

avdyachenko

As our followers and readers here on Seeking Alpha know, we became bullish on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) back in July 2022. Townsquare is uniquely positioned within the industry as a big player, yet focuses on the smaller markets outside of

This article was written by

Matthew Smith profile picture
Matthew Smith
5.41K Followers
Follow us on Twitter here: @theinvestar Previously a Trader/Portfolio Manager for a Treasury Office managing anywhere from $10-20 billion (treasury assets, retirement benefits, endowment related funds), currently part of a team that oversees an outside investment manager managing almost $30 billion. Previously the founder of theinvestar.com, LLC. theinvestar.com, LLC was a leading news provider on the potash and uranium mining industries supplying data services, commentary, interviews, investment news, newsletters and quarterly industry publications.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Clients also own TSQ shares and we may purchase additional exposure ahead of earnings.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.