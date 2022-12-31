Nintendo: Buy For 2023 And Beyond

Feb. 09, 2023 5:20 PM ETNintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY), NTDOF
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.79K Followers

Summary

  • Nintendo stock dropped as much as 8% the trading day following the company's earnings report for the December quarter.
  • Management reduced the FY 2023 profitability outlook and lowered the sales forecast for the Switch console by one million units, down to 18 million.
  • Personally, I continue to like the company's strong brand and favorable valuation relative to fundamentals and maintain my 'Buy' rating.
  • Taking into consideration the recent EPS updates with a downward revision through 2025, I now estimate a fair share price for NTDOY to be $12.79/share.

Gamescom 2019 Press Day

Lukas Schulze

Thesis

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) stock dropped as much as 8% the trading day following the company's earnings report for the December quarter (7974.T-JP reference). Although results were relatively solid, investors were undoubtedly disappointed that Nintendo reduced the FY 2023 profitability outlook

NTDOY vs SPY 12months performance

Seeking Alpha

Nintendo December Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Nintendo December Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Nintendo December Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation - Sales

Nintendo December Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

Nintendo December Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation - Outlook

Nintendo December Quarter 2022 Earnings Presentation

NTDOY valuation

Author's EPS Estimates & Calculation

NTDOY valuation sensitivity table

Author's EPS Estimates & Calculation

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
3.79K Followers
5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UBSFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: not financial advice

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.