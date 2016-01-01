My Portfolio January Update: 3 Buys

Feb. 09, 2023 5:47 PM ETAANNF, ABBV, ADRNY, AHH, AHH.PA, AHODF, AVB, AVGO, BAM, BAM:CA, BAMGF, BAMKF, BKAMF, BKFAF, BN, BN.PF.A:CA, BN.PF.B:CA, BN.PF.D:CA, BN.PF.E:CA, BN.PF.F:CA, BN.PF.G:CA, BN.PF.H:CA, BN.PF.I:CA, BN.PF.J:CA, BN.PR.B:CA, BN.PR.C:CA, BN.PR.K:CA, BN.PR.M:CA, BN.PR.N:CA, BN.PR.R:CA, BN.PR.T:CA, BN.PR.X:CA, BN.PR.Z:CA, BN:CA, BRAG, BRAG:CA, BROXF, BXDIF, CBOE, CCRD, CVS, DGRO, DHERO, EBBGF, EBBNF, EBGEF, EBRGF, EBRZF, ENB, ENB.PFA:CA, ENB.PFC:CA, ENB.PFE:CA, ENB.PFG:CA, ENB.PFK:CA, ENB.PFU:CA, ENB.PFV:CA, ENB.PRA:CA, ENB.PRB:CA, ENB.PRD:CA, ENB.PRF:CA, ENB.PRH:CA, ENB.PRJ:CA, ENB.PRN:CA, ENB.PRP:CA, ENB.PRT:CA, ENB.PRU:CA, ENB.PRV:CA, ENB.PRY:CA, ENB:CA, ENBA, ENBBF, ENBFF, ENBGF, ENBRF, ENNPF, FSNUF, FSNUY, IBKR, IDEXF, IDEXY, INTC, LHX, MO, MS, MS.PA, MS.PE, MS.PF, MS.PI, MS.PK, MS.PL, MS.PO, MS.PP, MSFT, NGMS, NTST, PFH, PRH, PROSF, PROSY, PRS, PRU, SGFY, SPY, STNE, TCEHY, TCTZF, TJX, UDMY, V, VICI, VNARF, VNNVF, VONOY2 Comments
Bjorn Zonneveld profile picture
Bjorn Zonneveld
1.36K Followers

Summary

  • This month I had 3 transactions.
  • New forward dividends are approximately $1,225.
  • Next month I will look into Ahold, CTPNV, Prosus and CBOE Global.

Stack of coins and clock hands.

William_Potter

The first month of the year is already done and what a month it has been in terms of stock returns. The S&P 500 (SPY) was up 6.2% in January and some of my stocks were up as

The expected growth of BAM's fee bearing capital

Fee bearing capital (Brookfield Spin-Off presentation)

An overview of CVS' price movement past year

CVS price graph (Tikr.com)

Military spending from 1988-2021

World Military spending (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute)

An overview of the monthly dividend of the author

Dividends per month (Author)

Overview of the sector allocation of the author

Sector allocation (Author)

CBOE's dividend per share since 2016

CBOE Dividend per share (Tikr.com)

Analysts' estimates of CTP's future FFO

CTP's FFO expectation (Tikr.com)

Ahold's dividend over the past 5 year

Ahold Dividend per share (Tikr.com)

Selection of the holdings of Prosus

Overview of a selection of Prosus' holdings (Prosus Website)

This article was written by

Bjorn Zonneveld profile picture
Bjorn Zonneveld
1.36K Followers
I mainly focus on stocks that are unknown by the public and REITs. As for me: I am a BBA graduate who is pursuing a Master in Finance (MSF) at Erasmus University (Rotterdam, Netherlands) and work a student job in the real estate industry. My portfolio mainly consist of dividend growth stocks and REITs. Although I do have smaller positions in growth and value (non-dividend) stocks. My largest positions are: Enbridge, Abbvie and VICI.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL COMPANIES MENTIONED UNDER HOLDINGS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.