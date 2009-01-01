Don't Go Away

Feb. 09, 2023 6:00 PM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), DJI, NDXSPY, DIA, IVV, QQQ, VOO2 Comments
Eric Parnell, CFA profile picture
Eric Parnell, CFA
32.16K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed is likely to raise rates higher and keep them higher for longer than the market currently expects.
  • Persistent Fed hawkishness is positive for investors in the long-term, as it helps ensure that inflationary pressures are fully extinguished.
  • Why investors are best served to remain fully allocated to equities despite ongoing inflationary pressures and a hawkish Fed.
Please stay, dad. Sad little boy embracing his father leg and looking up

Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

U.S. stock investors are at it again. Outside of a tax loss harvesting blip at the end of last year, the S&P 500 has been moving steadily higher over the past several months since bottoming last October. Over this time period, the benchmark index posted

This article was written by

Eric Parnell, CFA profile picture
Eric Parnell, CFA
32.16K Followers
Chief Market Strategist, Great Valley Advisor Group and Assistant Professor of Business and Economics, Ursinus College

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investment advice offered through Great Valley Advisor Group (GVA), a Registered Investment Advisor. Great Valley Advisor Group and Stonebridge Wealth Management are separate entities.

This is not intended to be used as tax or legal advice. Please consult a tax or legal professional for specific information and advice. Third party posts found on this profile do not reflect the views of GVA and have not been reviewed by GVA as to accuracy or completeness.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.