Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.13K Followers

Precision Drilling Corporation (NYSE:PDS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Lavonne Zdunich - Director of Investor Relations

Carey Ford - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Kevin Neveu - President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Waqar Syed - ATB Capital Markets

Keith MacKey - RBC Capital Markets

Cole Pereira - Stifel

Andrew Bradford - Raymond James

Kurt Hallead - Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Precision Drilling Corporation 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results Conference Call.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Lavonne Zdunich, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Lavonne Zdunich

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone to Precision Drilling's Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. Today, I'm joined by Kevin Neveu, our President and CEO; and Carey Ford, our CFO. Earlier this morning, Precision reported strong fourth quarter results, capping off a very successful year. Carey will review these results with you, followed by an operational update and outlook commentary from Kevin. Once we have finished our prepared comments, we will open the call to questions.

Please note that some of our comments today will refer to non-IFRS financial measures, and will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. For more information on financial measures, forward-looking statements and risk factors, please refer to our news releases and other regulatory filings. As a reminder, we expressed our financial results in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

With that, I'll turn it over to Carey.

Carey Ford

Thanks, Lavonne, and good afternoon. Precision's annual financial results showed significant improvement from 2021 to reflect the focus of the 2022 strategic priorities that Kevin will review in his commentary. A few of those highlights include: revenue of $1.6

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.