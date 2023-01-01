VYM Vs. SCHD: Which Is The Superior Dividend ETF?

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
952 Followers

Summary

  • VYM and SCHD are two of the most popular dividend ETFs.
  • The dividend profile of SCHD looks superior with better yield and dividend CAGR.
  • VYM is more diversified and asset-intensive, but this didn’t seem to help in outperforming SCHD.

stack of silver coins with trading chart in financial concepts and financial investment business stock growth

Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn

When it comes to dividend ETFs, the Schwab Strategic Trust - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) are two of the most popular with both of

top 10

SCHD and VYM top 10 holdings (etfdb.com)

sectors

SCHD and VYM sector exposure (etfdb.com)

dividend

Dividend profile (Seeking Alpha)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Atlas Equity Research profile picture
Atlas Equity Research
952 Followers
Focused on value plays, preferably with a near term catalyst and/or improving market conditions. My approach is grounded on the fundamentals of the business, emphasizing its ability to generate cash and withstand unfavorable economic environment.   * Associated with Insight Analytics

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.