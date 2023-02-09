TELUS Corporation (TU) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 6:06 PM ETTELUS Corporation (TU), T:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.13K Followers

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Robert Mitchell - Head, Investor Relations

Darren Entwistle - President and Chief Executive Officer

Douglas French - Chief Financial Officer

Zainul Mawji - President, Consumer Solutions

Navin Arora - President, Business Solutions

Jim Senko - Chief Product Officer

Tony Geheran - Chief Operating Officer

Jeff Puritt - President and Chief Executive Officer, TELUS International

John Raines - President, TELUS Agriculture and Consumer Goods

Michael Dingle - Chief Operating Officer, TELUS Health

Conference Call Participants

Maher Yaghi - Scotiabank

Jerome Dubreuil - Desjardins

Drew McReynolds - RBC Capital Markets

Vince Valentini - TD Securities

Stephanie Price - CIBC World Markets

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good day, everyone. Welcome to the TELUS 2022 Q4 Earnings Conference Call. I would like to introduce your speaker, Mr. Robert Mitchell. Please go ahead.

Robert Mitchell

Thanks, Carl. Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Our fourth quarter and year end 2022 results news release, MD&A and financial statements and detailed supplemental investor information were posted on our website this morning at telus.com/investors.

On our call today, we will begin with remarks by Darren and Doug. For the Q&A portion of our call, we will be joined by Zainul Mawji, President, Consumer Solutions; Navin Arora, President, Business Solutions; Jim Senko, our Chief Product Officer; Tony Geheran, our Chief Operating Officer; Jeff Puritt, President and CEO of TELUS International; John Raines, President of TELUS Agriculture and Consumer Goods; and Michael Dingle, Chief Operating Officer at TELUS Health.

Briefly, this discussion and answers to questions contain forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from those statements, the assumptions in which they are based and the material risks that could cause them to defer are outlined in our public filings with Securities commissions in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.