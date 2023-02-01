The White House, Fed, Inflation, And Flow Of Funds For February 2023

Feb. 09, 2023 8:07 PM ETDIA, IBB, NDX, RTY, SPX1 Comment
Alan Longbon profile picture
Alan Longbon
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • The private domestic sector balance decreased by -$52+ billion in January 2023.
  • Bank credit retraction was -$41+ billion as more loans were repaid or written off than were created.
  • The seasonal pattern is downwards now into March 2023 and probably into Xmas 2023 as well. Crowned with a Fed-induced recession.
  • The external sector has reversed direction and is in decline and this adds to the private-domestic sector balance.
  • The Fed's demand destruction policy has baked a recession into the economic pie for the end of this year or the beginning of next.

Economic crisis that will affect the world grow of inflation and fuel price

Leonid Sorokin

The purpose of this article is to examine the USA sectoral flows for January 2023 and assess the likely impact on markets as we advance into February 2023. This is pertinent, as a change in the fiscal flow rate

USA sectoral balance Fed 2023

US Treasury and author calculations

USA sectoral balance and the SPX

US Treasury and author calculations

US sectoral flow change rates

Mr. Robert P Balan

US 5 yr index averages chart 2023

Mr. Robert P Balan

US Federal withdrawals

US Treasury and author calculations

US Budget chart Feb 2023

ANG Traders

Debt subject to limit

US Treasury

Extract from Seven Deadly Innocent Frauds

Mr. Warren Mosler, 2010, Page 21

Fed Remittance to the US Treasury

FRED

Chat room extract away from the herd

ANG Traders, Away from the Herd Chat Room February 2023

USA bank comparison Feb 2023

ANG Traders

Professor M Hudson quote

Professor M Hudson

Quote on inflation

Professor William Mitchell

USA PPI chart

Professor Ivan Kitov

USA CPI chart

Professor Ivan Kitov

USA CPI GDP PPI chart

Professor Ivan Kitov

USA housing market feb 2023

Mr. Robert P Balan

G5 fiscal flows Feb 2023

Mr. Robert P Balan

This article was written by

Alan Longbon profile picture
Alan Longbon
2.44K Followers
My investment approach is very simple. I find countries with the highest and strongest macro-fiscal flows and low levels of private debt and invest in them using country ETFs and contract for difference (CFDs)I use functional finance and sectoral flow analysis of the national accounts of the nations I invest in. This is after the work of Professors Wynne Godley, Micheal Hudson, Steve Keen, and William Mitchell. Roger Malcolm Mitchell, Warren Mosler, Robert P Balan, and many others.One can analyze a country in seconds with four numbers as a % of GDP and these are G P X C where[G] Federal spending.[P] Non-Federal Spending.[X] Net Exports[C] CreditOne can then derive a set of accounting identities that are correct by definition.GDP = G + P + XAggregate Demand = G + P + X + C or GDP + Credit.GDP = GDIG and X are regularly reported in official national account statistics and one can work out P as follows:P = G + XAsset prices rise best where the macro-fiscal flows are strongest and where the private sector balance is highest.The 20-year land/credit cycle identified by Fred Harrison and Phillip Anderson is also a key investment framework that I take into account.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long USD, AUD and some REITs.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.