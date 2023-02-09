KBC Group NV (KBCSF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 7:08 PM ETKBC Group NV (KBCSF), KBCSY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.13K Followers

KBC Group NV (OTCPK:KBCSF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call February 9, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Kurt De Baenst - General Manager, IR

Johan Thijs - Group CEO

Roger Popelier - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Benoit Petrarque - Kepler Cheuvreux

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America

Flora Bocahut - Jefferies

Raul Sinha - JPMorgan

Guillaume Tiberghien - Exane BNP Paribas

Marta Sánchez Romero - Citigroup

Operator

Good day, and welcome everyone to the KBC Group Earnings Release 4Q 2022 Conference Call hosted by Kurt De Baenst, General Manager, Investor Relations. My name is Judith, and I’m your event manager today. [Operator Instructions] I would also like to advise all parties this conference is being recorded.

And now let me hand it over to Kurt. You may now proceed.

Kurt De Baenst

Thank you. A very good morning to you from the headquarters of KBC in a sunny Brussels and welcome to the KBC conference call. Today is Thursday the 9th of February 2023, and we are hosting the conference call on the fourth quarter and full year ‘22 results of KBC.

As usual, we have Johan Thijs, our Group CEO, with us; as well as our Group CFO, Roger Popelier, and they will both elaborate on the results and add some additional insights. As such, it’s my pleasure to give the floor to our CEO, Johan Thijs, who will quickly run you through the presentation.

Johan Thijs

Thank you very much, Kurt. And also from my side, a warm welcome to the announcement of the quarter 4 results of 2022, which is, as a consequence, also the announcement of the full year results of the very same year.

Let me start with, as always, the overall view of the quarter 4 and we are posting today an excellent result

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.