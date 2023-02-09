Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 7:27 PM ETZurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY), ZFSVF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.13K Followers

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCQX:ZURVY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jon Hocking - Head, Investor Relations and Rating Agency Management

George Quinn - Group CFO

Mario Greco - Group CEO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Sinclair - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Andrew Ritchie - Bernstein Autonomous

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

William Hardcastle - UBS

James Shuck - Citi

Kamran Hossain - JPMorgan

William Hawkins - KBW

Dominic O'Mahony - BNP Paribas Exane

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Zurich Insurance Group Annual Results 2022 Conference Call. I am George, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by Q&A session. [Operator instructions]

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Jon Hocking, Head of Investor Relations and and Rating Agency Management. Please go ahead.

Jon Hocking

Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Zurich Insurance Group's full year 2022 results Q&A call. On the call today is our Group CEO, Mario Greco, my Group CFO, George Quinn.

Before I hand over to Mario for some introductory remarks, just as a reminder for the Q&A, we kindly ask you to keep it to two questions each. Mario?

Mario Greco

Thank you. Thank you, John. So good afternoon everybody and many thanks for joining us today. Before George and I started asking -- answering your question, please allow me to give you a few remarks on this year results.

This morning we reported our highest business operating profit since 2007 and also that we exceeded all our financial targets for the second consecutive three year

