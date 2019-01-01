Concentrated Compounding - Amazon: Our Biggest Loser, But There Is Significant Value

Feb. 09, 2023 7:45 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)
Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.71K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon was our biggest loser for the year.
  • The stock is down given decelerating growth at AWS and reported losses in its retail segment.
  • As it stands today, Amazon does have this excess cost in its cost structure, and so retail’s profitability has been lower than normal.
  • In a normalized environment, I believe Amazon retail’s earnings power is very high.
  • Putting it together, with conservative marks AWS is worth roughly $700-800B and retail is worth $400-600B, compared to a market value of $900B.

Exterior view of the Amazon Logistics delivery agency in Velizy-Villacoublay, France

HJBC

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon was our biggest loser for the year, and while it is perhaps no surprise that the stock is down given decelerating growth at AWS and reported losses

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.71K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.