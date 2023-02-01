3 New Dividend Growth Stocks I Recently Bought

Feb. 10, 2023 8:30 AM ETBAM, BAM:CA, BN, BN:CA, DANOY, FIBK, KRE
Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
Marketplace

Summary

  • Stocks and REITs have rallied this year, but there are still some solid buys in the realm of dividend growth stocks.
  • Considering the likelihood of a 2023 recession, I am focusing on defensive companies that are unlikely to be severely impacted by economic weakness.
  • These three dividend stocks are very different from each other, but each is worthy of consideration, in my opinion.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, High Yield Landlord. Learn More »

The person launches paper airplanes.

SvetaZi/iStock via Getty Images

So far this year, the S&P 500 (SPY) and Vanguard Real Estate Index (VNQ) have rallied as long-term interest rates begin to price in an eventually lower Federal Funds rate later this year

Chart
Data by YCharts

BAM corporate structure

BAM Q4 2022 Presentation

BAM fee-related earnings growth

BAM Q4 2022 Presentation

FIBK territory

FIBK Q4 2022 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Danone's brands

DANOY March 2022 Presentation

asdf

Danone 1H 2022 Report

Chart
Data by YCharts

With Better Information, You Get Better Results…

At High Yield Landlord, We spend thousands of hours and well over $50,000 per year researching real assets like REITs, infrastructure, pipelines, and renewable energy for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost.

  • We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha with a perfect 5/5 rating.

  • We are the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors with 2000+ members.

Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 2000+ "landlords" before we hike the price!

This article was written by

Austin Rogers profile picture
Austin Rogers
14.18K Followers
Become a “Passive Landlord” with our 8% Yielding Real Estate Portfolio.

My adult life can be broken out into three distinct phases. In my early 20s, I earned a bachelor's degree in Cinema & Media Arts (emphasis in screenwriting), but I hated working in Hollywood. Too much schmoozing and far too much traffic. So, after leaving California, I earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Western State Colorado University. I loved writing fiction, but it didn't pay the bills.

In my mid-20s, I became a real estate agent and gained some very valuable experience in residential and commercial real estate. But my passion for writing never went away.

Now, in my early 30s, I write for Jussi Askola's excellent marketplace service, High Yield Landlord, as well as its sister service, High Yield Investor. I also perform freelance research for a family office that owns and manages over 40 net lease commercial properties in Texas and Arkansas. Writing about finance and investing scratches that creative itch while paying the bills - the best of both worlds.

I'm a Millennial with a long-term horizon and am fascinated with the magic of compound interest and dividend growth investing. I also have an interest in macroeconomic trends, though I am but an amateur in that field.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BAM, BX, DANOY, FIBK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.