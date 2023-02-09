Klabin S.A. (KLBAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 7:48 PM ETKlabin S.A. (KLBAY)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
134.13K Followers

Klabin S.A. (OTCPK:KLBAY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cristiano Teixeira - Chief Executive Officer

Marcos Ivo - Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Flavio Deganutti - Director, Sales and Purchase

Douglas Dalmasi - Packaging Business Director

Alexandre Nicolini - Chief Operating Officer, Pulp Business Unit

Conference Call Participants

Caio Greiner - BTG Pactual

Rafael Barcellos - Santander

Isabella Vasconcelos - Bradesco BBI

Caio Ribeiro - Bank of America

Daniel Sasson - Itau BBA

André Vidal - XP Investimentos

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Klabin's conference call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and also broadcast simultaneously via webcast which can be accessed through Klabin’s Investor Relations website, where the presentation is available.

Any forward-looking statements eventually made during this conference call in connection with Klabin's business outlook, projections, operating and financial targets and potential growth should be understood as primarily forecast based on the company's management expectations in relation to the future of Klabin. Such expectations are highly dependent on market conditions, on the overall economic performance and on industry and international market behavior, and therefore, are subject to change.

Present with us are Mr. Cristiano Teixeira, CEO; Mr. Marcos Ivo, CFO and IRO, along with other company officers. Initially Mr. Cristiano Teixeira and Mr. Marcos Ivo will comment on the company's performance during the fourth quarter of 2022. After that, the officers will be available to answer any questions that you may have.

Now I will turn the floor over to Klabin's CEO, Mr. Teixeira. Please go ahead.

Cristiano Teixeira

Welcome everyone to Klabin's results conference call to discuss fourth quarter of 2022 results. During 2022, Klabin achieved record results with EBITDA of BRL7.8 billion, an increase of 13% over the previous year [Technical Difficulty] the company's third year history

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.