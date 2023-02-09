Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 8:47 PM ETDoximity, Inc. (DOCS)
Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Perry Gold - Head of IR

Jeffrey Tangney - Co-Founder & CEO

Anna Bryson - CFO

Nate Gross - Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Peterson - Raymond James

Scott Berg - Needham & Company

Sandy Draper - Guggenheim

Stan Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo Securities

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Ryan Daniels - William Blair

Elizabeth Anderson - Evercore

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

Stephanie Davis - SVB Securities

Glen Santangelo - Jefferies

Operator

Hello and welcome to Doximity's Fiscal Q3 2023 Earnings Call. I will now pass the call over to Doximity's Head of Investor Relations, Perry Gold, to kick off the call.

Perry Gold

Thank you, operator. Hello and welcome to Doximity's Fiscal 2023 third quarter earnings call. With me on the call today are Jeff Tangney, Co-Founder and CEO of Doximity, Dr. Nate Gross, Co-Founder and CSO; and Anna Bryson, CFO.

The complete disclosure of our results can be found in our press release issued earlier today as well as in our related Form 8-K, all of which are available on our website at investors.doximity.com.

As a reminder, today's call is being recorded, and a replay will be available on our website.

As part of our comments today, we will make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current views, expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook.

Please refer to the risk factors in our annual report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and our other reports and filings with the SEC that may be filed from time to time, including our upcoming filing on Form 10-Q

