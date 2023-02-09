Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 09, 2023 8:59 PM ETApplied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN)
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sanjay Hurry - Investor Relations

Beth Jantzen - Chief Financial Officer

James Hayward - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Clay Shorrock - Chief Legal Officer and Executive Director of Business Development

Conference Call Participants

Jason McCarthy - Maxim Group LLC

Yi Chen - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Applied DNA Sciences’ First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sanjay Hurry, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Sanjay Hurry

Thank you, Gary. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Applied DNA's conference call to discuss our first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results. You can access the press release that was issued after market closed today, as well as the slide presentation accompanying this call on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website.

Speaking on the call today are Dr. James Hayward, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Beth Jantzen, our CFO. Judy Murrah, our COO; and Clay Shorrock, our Chief Legal Officer and Head of Business Development, will also be available to answer questions on the Q&A portion of this call.

Before we begin, please note that some of the information you will hear today during our discussion may consist of forward-looking statements. I refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation and to our Form 10-Q filed a short while ago for important risk factors that could cause the Company's actual performance and results to differ materially from those expressed or

